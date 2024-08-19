Apollon Financial LLC Sells 782 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Apollon Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 109,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.70. 112,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,599. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

