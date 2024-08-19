Apollon Financial LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $179,227,810.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $111.81. 8,360,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,290,751. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.