Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1,245.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,876 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 183,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,481. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

