Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 243 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $8.12 on Monday, reaching $772.98. The company had a trading volume of 468,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $729.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.46. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $773.95.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

