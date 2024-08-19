Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,533 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. 2,378,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

