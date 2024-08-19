Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 96,787 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,881. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

