Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.95. 3,157,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,429. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $172.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average is $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

