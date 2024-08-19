Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,770,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,689,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,560. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

