Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $96.36.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

