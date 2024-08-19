Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.20. 4,435,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,030. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

