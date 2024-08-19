Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $30.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,336 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 1.35% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $30,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,863 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,716,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 548,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 482,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 442,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 683,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,673. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

