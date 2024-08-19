Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $56.33 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $56,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 317.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.24 on Monday, hitting $481.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,486,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,921,672. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.94.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

