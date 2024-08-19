Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average of $272.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $257.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,136 shares of company stock worth $43,631,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

