Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,948. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.