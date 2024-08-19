Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:CALF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.17. 954,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

