Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,908 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.