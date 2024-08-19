Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,935,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,688. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.