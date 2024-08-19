Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.94. 5,279,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

