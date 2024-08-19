Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 167 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.68. 2,361,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

