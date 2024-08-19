Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $223.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.