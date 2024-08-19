Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.14.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $207.90 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.