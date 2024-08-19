Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.50 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

