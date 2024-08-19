Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Financial Comparison

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $49.03 million 0.93 -$18.71 million ($0.66) -2.00 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apyx Medical. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -45.20% -76.16% -32.98% Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Apyx Medical and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apyx Medical and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.79%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Biostage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Biostage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold under the Renuvion name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma name in the hospital surgical market. It also develops and manufactures various hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures; and OEM generators, as well as related accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

