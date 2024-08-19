Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,477,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,309,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,737 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 931,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.96. 2,092,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,622. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

