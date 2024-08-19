Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,584,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 139,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,141,000 after acquiring an additional 98,506 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after acquiring an additional 923,683 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,391,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 681,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Aramark by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,358 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Aramark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

