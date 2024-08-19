Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.82.

ARES stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,024,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 545,093 shares of company stock valued at $74,553,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 555.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

