Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.64.
ASND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
ASND stock opened at $138.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.20. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.63.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
