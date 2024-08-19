ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASX stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

