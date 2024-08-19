Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Short Interest Update

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 12,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 834.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.35 price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 554,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,458. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 184.10% and a negative net margin of 902.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

