ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 0.5%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $909.45 and last traded at $914.09. 235,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,228,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $918.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $973.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $955.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

