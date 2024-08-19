Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 2.1%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.52 and last traded at $40.05. 605,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,261,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $18,666,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

