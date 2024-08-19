Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 744,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,370.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ATKR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

