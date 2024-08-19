ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. On average, analysts expect ATRenew to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATRenew Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RERE opened at $2.75 on Monday. ATRenew has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $670.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

