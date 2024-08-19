AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Moffett Nathanson from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. AT&T has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

