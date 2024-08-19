Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) vs. IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Critical Contrast

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IAC and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get IAC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 9 0 2.90 Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAC presently has a consensus price target of $76.40, indicating a potential upside of 49.86%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than IAC.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

IAC has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IAC and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $4.05 billion 1.01 $265.94 million ($1.58) -32.27 Aurora Mobile $289.32 million 0.07 -$8.75 million ($1.26) -2.78

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -2.54% -3.31% -2.14% Aurora Mobile -17.33% -18.86% -5.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IAC beats Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aurora Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence services. In addition, the company offers application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.