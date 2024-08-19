AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$19.75 at Acumen Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.11.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Price Performance

Insider Activity

AutoCanada stock opened at C$14.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.35. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$14.20 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35.

In related news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.