AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$19.75 at Acumen Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACQ
AutoCanada Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.