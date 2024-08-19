Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,971 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.08. 539,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.