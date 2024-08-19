AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $37.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,982.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2,956.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

