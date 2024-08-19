Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 174,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 149,380 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $4.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

