Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

ASM has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $1.60 target price (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of ASM opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

