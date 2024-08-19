AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.67 Billion

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1,024.73 or 0.01748707 BTC on popular exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $113,764.31 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

