B. Riley Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $280.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.02. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

