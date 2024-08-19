Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,570,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

NYSE BMI traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,688. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $210.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

