Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,550,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 52,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of BBD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,863,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,812,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.