Bank of America Boosts Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $48.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

MSGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of MSGE traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,143. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,681,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $23,032,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 569,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 186,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $14,980,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

