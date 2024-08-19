Bank of America Trims Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Target Price to $10.00

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TSBX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.78. 405,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,891. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. Turnstone Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.
Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.
