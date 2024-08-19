Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$117.80, with a volume of 561871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$117.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$128.14.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$122.96. The stock has a market cap of C$85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.