Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 11.1%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 522,454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 283,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

