Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Bengal Energy alerts:

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter. Bengal Energy had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bengal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bengal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.