Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 933,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,979. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 144.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

